The Cayman Islands hits the runway

From PAX News

Taking part in LG Fashion Week, the Cayman Islands has marketing focus on demographic-targeted events

Zachary-Cy Vanasse

Over the course of the past year, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has been focusing its marketing strategy on events where it can interact and socialize with its target demographic. Tuesday’s LG Fashion Week Tosca Delfino Runway Show in Toronto was one such event.

“The typical traveller to the Cayman Islands tends to be a little bit more of an affluent traveller, a little bit more discerning and we’re finding out where they socialize and what they do in terms of their own social circles,” said Paul Minich, country manager – Canada, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

Teaming up with the Canadian-born, Milan-based swimwear designer for her newest line seemed like a natural fit, according to Minich.

“As a swimsuit designer, she is all about luxury, sophistication and cosmopolitan… the words that she used to describe her life, and when you look at the marketing of the Cayman Islands as a destination, interestingly enough, we use those exact same words. So in terms or two products being matched-up and talking to the same travelling client, it’s a really good match that way. It really is a really cool line.”

The Cayman Islands first came together with Tosca Delfino through a group called Fashion Group International (FGI), for which the destination is a corporate sponsor. FGI is an association of people that work within the fashion industry and through that the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism was exposed to Delfino and her work.

“I thought it was a really good match,” explained Minich. “She is up and coming and her line is just a really good match for what we want to do.”

Tuesday evening’s after-party was the type of event in which the Cayman Islands hopes to have meaningful conversations with its target market, said Minich.

Following this fashion industry event, the Cayman Islands will look to engage its client-base through events in the jewellery and culinary sectors.

Next week the Department of Tourism, in partnership with Knar Jewellery, will host a Cayman Islands inspired event inside their store in Oakville as part of a larger integrated campaign that also involves a contest, website link, email blasts and a Cayman Islands inspired line.

On November 3, the Cayman Islands head west for another destination inspired evening, this one at Paul Rogalski’s Rouge restaurant in Calgary. Rogalski – who was handpicked by celebrity-chef Eric Ripert, of the Ritz-Carlton Cayman Island’s restaurant Blue, for the annual Cayman Cookout– will be previewing some of what he has in store for cookout on Seven Mile Beach this January at the event.

IMAGE: Paul Minich, country manager – Canada and Tammy Thompson, marketing representative – Canada, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

