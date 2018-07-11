The Cayman Islands Craft Market gets a new look

From Tourism Attractions Board

George Town, Grand Cayman, July 10, 2018 – The Cayman Craft Market received a little TLC and a fresh new look, as it celebrated the launch of its rebranding initiative on Thursday, July 5.

The date also marked the 18th anniversary of the Cayman Craft Market, since its inception, and 13 years at its current location on South Church Street.

Local vendors and members of the Tourism Attraction Board, Department of Tourism, and the Ministry of Tourism gathered to celebrate phase 1 of the renovations, which included a new brand logo, re- painting, structural renovation of stalls, custom designed table cloths, directional signage, branded promotional material for vendors, and product developments such as live music and cooked food.

The cruise crowds flocked into the Market to the beat of the steel pan and the aroma of Frecko’s Fry Fish.

There was an electric buzz in the air, as tourists danced and enjoyed local food, rum and music. Having live steel pan at the Market on a more regular basis is something the Tourism Attraction Board is seeking to put in place for high season, particularly as it adds to the ambience and increases visitation.

The long-term goal is to enhance the attraction as a culturally immersive experience for tourists, allowing visitors to interact one on one with local vendors, and learn about traditional Caymanian crafts and general way of life (past and present) as island people.

Rebranding the Craft Market and giving vendors the tools to promote the attraction as one entity greatly increases their sense of solidarity and is much more powerful than promoting each other individually. Together is better. The vendors now have their own Facebook Page, TripAdvisor page, Google Business Page, rack cards, and business cards – all which promote the Craft Market as one entity, and one place to be for “the best local shopping by the sea”.

Increasing seating and expanding on offering locally cooked food will be part of phase 2 of the initiative, followed by tenting and improving amenities in phase 3.

There is still a lot more to do, but this is a great start.

It was a big team effort, with staff members from Pedro St. James Castle, and the Botanic Park helping to put it all together.

Special thanks is given to Mr. John Schern, a vendor of the Market who volunteered many hours to wood carving, putting up signage and much more.

The Craft Market is currently open from 8.30am – 3.00pm, Monday – Friday. It occasionally opens until 4pm on weekdays, and on Saturdays during busy season.

If you would like more information on the Craft Market, or would like to get involved in any way, please email info@craftmarket.ky, marketing@tab.ky or info@tab.ky, or call 949-0049 or 949-6999.