The Cayman Islands Airports Authority hires 6 new airport security staff

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (1 May 2019) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) is pleased to announce today that six new airport security staff have been hired at Owen Roberts International Airport. The CIAA recruited Caymanians Barrington Oliver, Randy Ebanks, Jarhett Watler, Richard Seymour, Andy Rives and Chevar Taylor on 15 April 2019.

PHOTO SUBMITTED: From left, AVSEC Training Supervisor Delia Roper, Recruits Barrington Oliver, Randy Ebanks, Jarhett Watler, Richard Seymour and AVSEC instructor Owen Bailey. Front row from left Andy Rives and Chevar Taylor.

After passing a final exam, the new recruits completed two weeks of on-the-job training where they carried out their duties in safeguarding civil aviation operations within the Cayman Islands against unlawful interference.

“We are very pleased to have them on board and would like to congratulate the young officers for all their hard work and success in the future,” said Aviation Security (AVSEC) Training Supervisor Mrs. Delia Roper.