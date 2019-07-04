The Caribbean’s only youth-owned mushroom farm provides a model for business success in agriculture

Article by Forbes Contributor Daphne Ewing-Chow

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Peter Dillon is a man on a mission. From his headquarters at Marquis River Farm in St. Lucia, or Plant Grow Eat as it is also known, he is empowering young people to become successful agri-preneurs, by supplying the country with fresh, organic produce while working to bring down St. Lucia’s hefty food import bill of $360 million.

The business model at Plant Grow Eat is a take on the worker cooperative model, but is more didactic in its early stages. Dillon, whose PhD studies were focused on the implementation of similar projects, provides the land and initial capital injection and trains the youth running it on how to build and make it profitable.

Read the full article here.