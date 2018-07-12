The Caribbean MOU welcomes its 18th Member State

Ambassador Dwight Gardiner, the outgoing Chairman of the CMOU and representative of Antigua and Barbuda, stated that “The continued addition of new members to the CMOU will certainly assist in moving forward in our development and will certainly assist in harmonizing our efforts throughout the region. We look forward to welcoming more territories in the not too distant future.”

In addition, the CPSCC 23 approved the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007 (NAIROBI WRC 2007) as a relevant instrument of the CMOU. It was felt that due to the numerous groundings occurring in the Caribbean and that currently seven (7) Member States of the CMOU have already ratified this convention, it will make it possible for these countries to enforce and write deficiencies during the port State control inspections were applicable. Member States were then encouraged to ratify this convention in the near future.

The Technical Standing Working Group (TSWG) of the CMOU presented to the Committee and received approval of the revised CMOU Technical Manual; Continued Professional Development Scheme (CPDS) and Competence Card for PSC Officers; Amendments to the MOU; Guidelines of the SCV Code; the revised CMOU Targeting Matrix; Guidelines for the IGF Code; Guidelines on the BWM Convention and the revision to the CCSS Code.

Members were advised of the successful staging of the 10th Annual Port State Control Seminar in Brokopondo, Suriname . Participants were provided with basic training on the major conventions; the Ballast Water Convention (New relevant instrument); PSCO Inspection Procedures and the CMIS Database. PSCOs participated in practical inspections on a container vessel and a bulk carrier. Following the seminar, two days of on-the-job training were held in Paramaribo, with specific emphasis places on the regional vessels and the Caribbean small vessel codes. Expressions of appreciation were given to the Maritime Authority of Suriname for hosting the event and to Tsunami Maritime and the M/V Freewinds for providing lecturers for the seminar.

The Committee adopted the 2017 Annual Report including the overview of the activities of the CMOU for the period and the statistics including inspections totaling 769, deficiencies reported totaling 1321 and 10 detentions. With respect to categories of deficiencies, Fire Safety Measures had the highest percent of total deficiencies at 18.39% followed by Life Saving Appliances at 17.31%. The complete report is available on the CMOU’s website.2

In addition, elections were held for the posts of Chairman and Vice Chairman, as the incumbent Chairman advised that he was stepping down. These elections took place via secret ballot with Mr. Michel Amafo of Suriname being elected as Chairman of the CPSCC for a period of three years. As there was only one nominee from the Cayman Islands for Vice Chairman, Mr. Joel Walton was elected by acclamation as Vice Chairman of the CPSCC for a period of three years.

The CPSCC 24 meeting will be held in in June of 2019 at a location to be agreed on.