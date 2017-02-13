The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

Business Wire Business Wire February 13, 2017

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)– The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (BSX:NTB.BH) (NTB) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to conduct a registered public secondary offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold by certain selling shareholders. The selling shareholders have not yet determined the number of shares to be offered, and the timing of the offering remains subject to market conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to our plan to conduct a registered offering, which is based on current expectations.

About Butterfield:

Butterfield is specialist provider of international financial services. The Butterfield Group offers a full range of community banking services in Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, encompassing retail and corporate banking and treasury activities. The Group variously provides private banking, asset management, investment advisory, residential property lending and personal trust services from its headquarters in Bermuda and subsidiary offices in The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Butterfield also provides services to corporate and institutional clients from offices in Bermuda, The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, which include asset management and trust services.

Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Butterfield’s share price on the New York Stock Exchange is available on Bloomberg Financial Markets (NTB). Butterfield is also publicly traded in Bermuda, and its shares are listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Butterfield’s share price in Bermuda is published daily in The Royal Gazette (www.theroyalgazette.com) and is also available on Bloomberg Financial Markets (symbol:NTB BH) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange website (www.bsx.com). Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.

