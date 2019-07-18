The 32nd Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival returns in 2020

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival will return in 2020, taking place Saturday 4 April at the Festival Green, Camana Bay.

After being postponed earlier this year due to poor forecasted weather conditions, and rescheduled in April, Cayman’s largest food festival remained to be a huge success.

“We were delighted with the feedback received from food and drink vendors, volunteers and attendees and are pleased to announce the event will once again take place in April 2020,” said Ms. Julie Allan, Chair of the Taste of Cayman Committee and member of the CITA Executive Committee.

As the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s (CITA) largest annual fundraiser, proceeds from the festival will continue to provide leadership, guidance and appropriate services for the benefit of its members, contributing to a viable and sustainable tourism industry.

“In 2020, the festival will celebrate its 32nd year shining a light on Cayman traditions and rich culinary heritage,” Ms. Allan said. “Taste of Cayman will continue to offer something for everyone, from gourmet masterpieces, delicious desserts, exquisite cocktails, foodie experiences and show stopping entertainment.”

If you are interested in learning more about getting involved in Taste of Cayman 2020, please contact Brydie Phillips on 623-6700 or email Brydie@tower.com.ky.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. The event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 35 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.