The 2016 Miss World is definitively Caribbean

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Tues. Dec. 20, 2016: The Caribbean region has another Miss World! Here are 5 things you should know about Miss World 2016.

1: She hails from Puerto Rico

Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016, was born in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico. She was crowned the 66th Miss World Sunday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Del Valle was visibly stunned as she was announced as this year’s winner.

2: She is a NYC College Student

This 19-year-old, 5’ 8” beauty is also a pre-law and communications student at Pace University in New York City. At the pageant she was asked by Miss World 1975, Wilnelia Lady Forsyth of Puerto Rico: “If you have an opportunity to change something about the world, what would it be?”

Her answer: “If I have the opportunity to change something about the world, I think what I would do is send a message of how important it is to change exclusion for acceptance, to promote and provide justice for others, and the importance of helping those in need. Thank you.”

3: She is only the second Miss world From Puerto Rico

Del Valle is the second Miss World from Puerto Rico. Wilnelia Merced last won the title back in 1975. Del Valle said it was an “honor and a great responsibility” to represent her island on an international stage. She beat 117 contestants from all over the world to win the title.

4: She was a muse to a local designer

Prior to competing in beauty pageants, Del Valle was the muse to Puerto Rican fashion designer Carlos Alberto. She also won Miss Toa Baja Mundo 2016 and Miss Mundo de Puerto Rico 2016.

5: She speaks three languages

The new Miss World speaks three languages; Spanish, English, and French and hopes to expand her career while breaking into the entertainment industry!

Meanwhile, the first runner-up was also from the Caribbean. She is a black woman – Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez – of the Dominican Republic.

IMAGES:

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle after being crowned Miss World during the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo credit: ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts after winning in the Grand Final of the Miss World 2016 pageant at the MGM National Harbor December 18, 2016 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo: ZACH GIBSON/AFP/Getty Images)

