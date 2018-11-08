Thanksgiving fun, supporting Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels!

Now in it’s 3rd year, the Turkey Trot 5k+10K Walk/Run is becoming a family tradition. Trophy’s and metals will be awarded for each running category. A variety of spot prizes will be given out and a special prize is awarded for the best ‘Turkey Trot’ themed dresser. New this year is a complimentary omelet station by ‘Got Eggs’, served with continental breakfast items. This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and volunteers.

CI$25 Adult (Age 18+)

CI$15 Junior (Age 11 to 17)

CI$10 Children (Age 4 to 10)



Enjoy Chef Shanan's Omelette Station after the Walk/Run! Registration includes a T-Shirt for the first 200 participants (trophies for timed runners), goodie bags for children ages 4 – 10.

Special thanks to all of our 2018 Turkey Trot Sponsors; Rum Point Club Residences, Greenlight Re, McAlpine, Davenport, Cayman National, Radio Cayman, Cayman Shores Development Ltd, British Caymanian Insurance , Pinnacle Media and Ogier.

Meals on Wheels Seniors Rock Dress Down Day was a huge success! Our Seniors rock and so do you! Thank you to the individuals, companies and who have raised CI$23,243 to date and funds continue to roll in. This fundraiser will help Meals on Wheels to cover one month’s worth of meals delivered to over 200 seniors, homebound and disabled members within our community.

Dress in your best Turkey-esque outfit for this year’s Turkey Trot 5K + 10K Walk/Run and you’ll have the chance to win an awesome prize! Have no fear, our Chairman a.k.a Turkey Trot mascot extraordinaire will not be eligible!