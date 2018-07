From BBC

The Navy Seal team in charge of the rescue says that the 12 boys and their coach who were trapped in the cave have been brought out, completing an extraordinary and arduous rescue operation that captivated the world.

The Seal team posted to Facebook: “12 wild boars and coach out of the cave. Everyone safe. Hooyah.”

