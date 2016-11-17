Tethys Petroleum Press Release: New Director Appointment

Marketwired Nov 16, 2016, 4:00 PM

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS — (Marketwired – Nov 16, 2016) – Tethys Petroleum Limited (TPL.L)(TPL.L) (“Tethys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mattias Sjoborg to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mattias joined Plena Group in 2001 and has led teams through origination, due diligence, negotiation and the restructuring of medium to large emerging market enterprises. In 2011, Mattias bought out Plena Group in a management buy-out and has led its growth by continuing to assemble cross border transactions as well as government privatisations in predominantly emerging markets. Mattias has a BA in Corporate Finance and an MBA degree from IMD Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. When used in this document, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.