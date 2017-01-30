January 31, 2017

Temporary Road Access for Cayman Islands National Gallery

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) has a new temporary access road while work is being done to improve site access as well as develop the front sculpture gardens. NGCI exhibitions and programming will continue as per usual. For more information on roadworks related to NGCI please do not hesitate to get in touch with our team atinfo@nationalgallery.org.ky or by calling (345) 945 8111.

Click here for weblink.

