UPDATE: Thu 19 July 2018

Court Operations at Kirk House Resume at 1.30 pm Today

Normal court business operations in Kirk House, which were temporarily suspended, will resume today at 1.30 pm.

The suspension was due to technical difficulties at that location.

Judicial Administration advises the public that court business operations at Kirk House are closed until further notice. The temporary closure is due to technical difficulties which the office is seeking to resolve as quickly as possible. Until then finance operations, all registry operations, Summary Court and criminal Grand Court cases will take place between the main court building and the George Town Town Hall.