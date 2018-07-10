TCI: Lord Ashcroft wins ruling against summons for examination

In her ruling, Chief Justice Ramsey-Hayle, held that Turks and Caicos Islands’ (TCI) Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to summon Lord Michael Ashcroft for examination. This was despite evidence suggesting that Lord Ashcroft enjoyed Belonger Status in TCI.

The Chief Justice said, “…computer servers were sabotaged prior to the appointment of the JOLs [Joint Official Liquidators of Johnston International Limited and of Oxford Ventures Limited] who subsequently discovered that a substantial number of documents including financial records were missing. The JOLs now seek to reconstruct JIL’s [Johnston International Limited] business affairs…”

The Court noted in the judgement that: –

• Lord Ashcroft owns a 75% interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (“CIHL”);

• CIHL sold certain valuable concessions from the Belize government to OVL for $6million, which Mr Johnson [Christopher D. Johnson – Liquidator of Oxford Ventures Limited] suggests was at a significant undervalue;

CIHL is a Belize company listed upon the AIM section of the Stock Exchange in London.

The Court also noted Mr Johnson’s evidence that:-

• OVL’s professional advisers have not co-operated with his requests for information;

• Lord Ashcroft can provide material evidence which will assist the JOLs as he exercised control over both JIL and OVL;

• There are certain indicia of control, which include that:-

• Lord Ashcroft determined the salary of Mr Allan Forrest who was JIL’s Chief Executive;

• Lord Ashcroft’s approval was sought to a bonus to be paid to Mr Forrest;

• Lord Ashcroft suggested that Mr Forrest talked to a Mr Lynn Austen about a merger with another company, Devcon International Corp, subsequent to which exchanges between Mr Forrest and Mr Austen occurred though no merger took place;

Whilst, the JOLs application was refused, the Chief Justice suggested that the JOLs should seek assistance from the Court in England to formally recognise the overseas insolvencies. This would then allow the English Court to consider ordering the examination of Lord Ashcroft.

Editor:

iNews Cayman readers will recall that local company Hadsphaltic International Ltd. was a major subsidiary placed into Court liquidation in 2010 following the huge losses of group companies during 2005 – 2010. Christopher Johnson the court appointed liquidator of both Oxford Ventures Ltd. and Hadsphaltic International Ltd. could not be reached for comment.

In conclusion we really think Mr. Johnson may well be visiting London in the not too far distant future, and not necessarily to watch cricket at Lords!

IMAGE: CJ Ramsey-Hale Turks and Caicos Weekly News