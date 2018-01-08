Taste of Cayman sees iconic tributes take to the stage for 30th anniversary celebrations

The Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival organisers have announced this year’s entertainment to celebrate 30 years of the festival. Headline acts will include international tribute entertainers Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Journey. Accompanying the tribute acts will be a line-up of local bands, including Lionfish and the return of Seven Miles Long. Taste of Cayman will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5pm.

“The Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival is a favourite for the whole community as well as visitors to our island, so we always strive to put on a show that everyone will enjoy,” Ms Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association said. “Our entertainment has been lined up to ensure there is something to suit a variety of musical tastes.”

“Taste of Cayman has evolved into so much more than purely a culinary event,” said Mrs Lynne Byles, Managing Director of Tower, organisers of the event. “Not only do Cayman’s favourite bars and restaurants come together all in one place, the addition of the VIP area, experience room and kids area, combined with amazing live entertainment results in an unbeatable atmosphere and a real festival feel.”

“The entertainment at Taste of Cayman is always a real highlight and we can’t wait until these amazing tribute acts and local talent take to the stage on the night.”

Taste of Cayman 2018 is proudly sponsored by Camana Bay, Hurley’s Media, AI Rentals, Save the Date, Tower, Digicel, Yello, Cayman Airways, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Island Heritage, among others.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2018 will take place on Saturday, 27 January, 2018 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5.00pm until 11.45pm. For further information, visit: www.tasteofcayman.org

Taste of Cayman tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets and at Funky Tang’s, Bon Vivant and all BlackBeard’s and Big Daddy’s stores.

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the air conditioned VIP Hospitality Lounge, priority parking, 25 food and drink tickets, experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes and express entry.

Vendor, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2018:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, the event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 45 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.