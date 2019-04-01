Taste of Cayman returns to put local chefs and culture in the spotlight

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival returns to the Festival Green, Camana Bay, on Saturday April 6th, 2019.

After being postponed due to poor forecasted weather conditions, Cayman’s largest food festival, and the Cayman Island Tourism Association’s (CITA) largest fundraiser, will bring together Cayman’s favourite restaurants and drink vendors, from across the island, for a night of celebrating food, fun and the Caymanian culture.

“This year, more than ever, we are really focused on bring together everything that makes Cayman so unique and putting it into the spotlight,” said Ms. Julie Allan, Chair of the Taste of Cayman Committee and member of the CITA Executive Committee.

“The diversity within out culinary scene is one of the main reasons that Cayman holds the title of the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” Ms. Julie Allan said. “Also, the passion of our local chefs is really showcased through their creativity and the quality of the food they produce.”

Attendees can anticipate trying flavors of Indian, the Mediterranean, East Asia, North America, Mexico, the Caribbean region as well as traditional Caymanian dishes. There will also be vegetarian and vegan options available during the event.

Although Taste of Cayman is primarily a food festival, the President of CITA, Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick, noted that there has also been a big effort to build out other aspects of the event as well.

“While so much of our local culture surrounds cooking and sharing food, we have also expanded other areas of Taste of Cayman in order to bring in traditional Caymanian arts, music, performance and games Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick said.

This includes the introduction of the Cayman-style Beef Competition, in addition to the return of the Heavy Cake Competition, as well as the expansion of the All Thing Cayman area.

The All Things Cayman area will feature traditional crafts, gig demonstration, live drawings from the Taste of Cayman illustrator, Michelle Bryan, live performances by local dance troupes, a youth choir, folk singer; a wide range of local talented musicians, dominos tables and much more.

“We are so excited to be able to give a platform to so many amazing local talents,” Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick said. “From musicians to dancers to artist and, of course, it has been so thrilling to be able to bring talent from across our islands together in one space to celebrate this beautiful place we all get to call home.”

The Demonstration Stage will also see the return of some old favourites including the Kids Cooking Demonstration, Amateur Chef Cook Off and the Mixology Competition as well as the Home Gas Youth Culinary Challenge; a Chopped-Style culinary battle between young, rising stars in the culinary scene.

“While the Demonstration Stage, allows everyone to get a bite of the action, the Experience Room provides a more intimate setting for Taste of Cayman attendees to dive head first into the culinary world,” Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick said.

Some of the features of the Experience Room this year include Dinning in the Dark; Decoding Wine Labels with Wineschool3 and iguana and lionfish cooking demonstration.

All the action continues on the Main Stage, with live musical performance from The Neverines, Beneil Miller & the Fyah Squad Band and a DJ set from DK RKM. Queen tribute Band and headline act, Simply Queen, will close out the night.

“With so much taking place throughout the evening, we are so grateful to the many people who are volunteering with us throughout the evening,” Ms. Theresa Leacock-Broderick said. “They are at the heart of the festival and are the ones who make this all possible.”

“We truly can’t wait to welcome everyone down to the Festival Green,” Ms. Julie Allan said. “It’s going to be an unforgettable evening.”

Taste of Cayman 2019 was made possible thanks to sponsors AI Rentals, Save the Date, Hurley’s Media, Tower, Camana Bay, Flava, Cayman Airways, Home Gas, Sharkeez, Flow, Hews Janitorial, Hyperion, Cayman Spirits, Bon Vivant, CUC, Aquafina, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Cayman Parent.

Tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets

Additional information (prices in CI$):

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP*: $150.00

VIP Children*: $50.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the air-conditioned VIP Hospitality Lounge, priority parking, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

Vendor, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2019:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. Celebrating its 31st anniversary in 2019, the event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 35 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.

www.tasteofcayman.org

IMAGES: Taste of Cayman 2018