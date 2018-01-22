Taste of Cayman prepares to celebrate 30 years of food and drink

The Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival organisers are setting the stage for the largest festival yet, as the event prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary with more features and activities than ever before. The festival, which is the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s largest annual fundraiser, will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5pm.

“We’re really looking forward to celebrating 30 years of Taste of Cayman,” Ms. Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association said. “The festival has evolved from humble beginnings as a chili cook-off in a field to one of Cayman’s biggest and best culinary events.”

“We’re pleased to welcome new vendors on board and look forward to the many different elements which make up the festival this year. It’s always amazing to see Cayman’s community come together for food, drink and dancing. We have something to cater to everyone’s tastes.”

Dishing up food and drink from over 30 of Cayman’s best restaurants, bars and vendors, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s (CITA’s) largest annual fundraiser will also see international tribute entertainment in the form of Michael Jackson, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Journey. Accompanying the tribute acts will be a line-up of local bands, including The Lionfish and the return of Seven Miles Long.

Due to last year’s success, the Experience Room is making a comeback in 2018. Revellers can get closer to the culinary and cocktail action with the experts with immersive experiences, demonstrations and sampling. Experiences include The Art of Food and Wine Pairing with WineSchool 3 and The Bacardi Experience. Experience Room vouchers are available both on the day and online in advance of the festival.

The All Things Cayman Area, sponsored by Island Heritage, will host the more cultural elements of the festival, including the annual Heavy Cake Competition, the Seven Fathoms Rum Challenge, Bon Vivant Amateur Chef Cook-off and live chef demonstrations on the Demo Stage.

“There’s something for the little ones too, with the Saxon Kid’s Zone, which will feature face-painting, arts and crafts, games, colouring and much more. There will also be fireworks, sponsored by Britcay, for the whole family to enjoy,” Ms Dixon-Ebanks said.

The Flava Fun Spot will be hosting carnival games for all, with prizes up for grabs and the Tower Photo Booth will be ready and waiting to capture memories from the evening. The Yello Marketplace will be a new addition to the festival, with local restaurants Smokies BBQ and Josh Clark’s The Farmacy, as well as recycling bins provided to encourage sustainable living.

A recent addition to the festival will also return, the VIP area, this year sponsored by Save the Date. VIP ticket holders will not only receive priority parking and entry, they’ll have access to an air-conditioned tent, a terrace overlooking the main stage, 25 food and drink tickets, welcome drinks and canapés and a private cash bar.

You can find a full list of vendors as well as information about purchasing tickets on the Taste of Cayman website at www.tasteofcayman.org

Taste of Cayman 2018 is proudly sponsored by Camana Bay, AI Rentals, Save the Date, Hurley’s Media, Tower, Digicel, Flava, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Yello, Home Gas, Island Heritage, Cayman Airways, Britcay, Periwinkle and Hew’s Cleaning Services, among others.

Additional information:

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2018 will take place on Saturday, 27 January, 2018 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay from 5.00pm until 11.45pm. For further information, visit: www.tasteofcayman.org

Taste of Cayman tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets and at Funky Tang’s, Bon Vivant and all Foster’s, Digicel, BlackBeard’s and Big Daddy’s stores.

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the air conditioned VIP Hospitality Lounge, priority parking, 25 food and drink tickets, experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes and express entry.

Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2018:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, the event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 45 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.