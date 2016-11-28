Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival sponsors Gimistory Fish Fry Cook-Off

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival 2017 has partnered with the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) for the annual Gimistory Fish Fry Competition, which begins on Monday November 28.

The Fish Fry Competitions will take place at each of the Gimistory events, which are running across Cayman and in Cayman Brac. Gimistory is Cayman’s international storytelling festival, featuring tales, music and the hotly contested Fish Fry competition.

The competition will see Fish Fry teams from each of the districts compete against each other for the title of Overall District Winner. This year, the Overall District Winner will win a booth at 2017’s Taste of Cayman’s Food & Drink Festival, where they can showcase their Fish Fry creations to foodie-loving festival goers. Other awards up for grabs at each competition include a People’s Choice Award and Overall Best Taste.

The Fish Fry is a great taster of what people can expect from this year’s Taste of Cayman; great food, Caymanian culture and competition.

“Gimistory and Taste of Cayman have both become important parts of the Cayman events calendar, with each capturing our unique culture and showcasing outstanding talent of the local as well as international community.” said Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA.

Programmes Manager for CNCF, Patrice Beersingh, said “Events like Gimistory and Taste both help to preserve and promote Caymanian tradition. The partnership was created with the aim of helping to bring people together to enjoy great tales, exceptional food and a healthy dose of competition.”

The judging panel for this year’s competition are Daybreak producer and former Miss Cayman, Tonie Chisholm, winner of Chairman’s Award at 2016’s Table Talk Food Awards and former Wharf owner, Clemens Guetlier and Hollie Whitelocke, Operations Manager at CITA.

There will be the opportunity to purchase Early Bird tickets for Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017 during Gimistory. Please look out for the Taste of Cayman area.

Vendor, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for Taste of Cayman. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Early Bird Tickets can be purchased here: www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets

Additional information (Taste of Cayman):

Early Bird Tickets: $35.00

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the VIP Hospitality Lounge, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

CITA:

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) was formed in March 2001, through an amalgamation of the Cayman Tourism Alliance and the Cayman Islands Hotel and Condominium Association. The CITA represents tourism businesses from all sectors, including hotels, condominiums and villas, watersports operators, restaurants, attractions, airlines, tourism transport providers, cruise sector businesses and allied tourism service providers. The CITA represents almost 200 tourism businesses and is active in the areas of industry and government relations, marketing and events, industry development and education.

END

IMAGE: Dave Martins & Tradewinds at Gimistory Martyn Bould Resid Nov 27 21016