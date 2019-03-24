Taste of Cayman and Hurley’s Media Ltd launch scavenger hunt

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival and Hurley’s Media Ltd have teamed up to give foodies the chance to win tickets to the festival, taking place on Saturday April 6th at the Festival Green, Camana Bay, through a week long scavenger hunt.

“As we countdown the days to CITA’s largest annual event, Taste of Cayman, the planning team and media station sponsor thought a scavenger hunt would be a fun way to get everyone excited about the upcoming festival,” Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA, said. “It’s also a way to showcase the great illustrations created especially for this festival by local artist Michelle Bryan.”

During the week of March 25, life-size cut-outs of illustrations by artist Michelle Bryan will pop up at various Taste of Cayman vendor restaurants.

Contestants will have to locate the cut-outs based on clues provided by Z99, Bob FM and IRIE FM on their morning shows and social media pages.

“The competition is fun and easy – locate a cut-out, take a selfie with it; post it on social media and tag Taste of Cayman, the restaurant, your favourite Hurley’s Media station and use the hashtag #TasteOfCayman2019,” Dixon-Ebanks, said. “The first person to find the cut-out each day will win a ticket to Taste of Cayman.”

The competition will run from March 25 to March 29, with the cut-out appearing in a different restaurant every day.

Full competition details can be found on the Taste of Cayman website.

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets

Additional information (prices in CI$):

General admission: $40.00

Price on gate: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the air-conditioned VIP Hospitality Lounge, priority parking, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience room voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2019:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. Celebrating its 31st anniversary in 2019, the event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 35 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering.

www.tasteofcayman.org