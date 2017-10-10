Take a stand against bullying and win big at Cayman Islands Stood Up Fair 2017

The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC), in partnership with Dart, Hurley’s Media, Rotary Sunrise and local author Paul Schreiner, invites students to take a stand against bullying at the STOOD UP Fair 2017. The event will take place at the ARC, Camana Bay on Saturday, 21 October 2017 from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the fair, students ages 10-12 and 13-16 years old will have the chance to showcase their creativity and initiative by developing projects to educate others on the types of bullying, and appropriate responses to bullying behaviour. It is hoped that the projects will inspire change within schools and the community. Participants are encouraged to use a variety of display mediums for their projects, which include posters, display boards, sculptures or 3D displays, paintings/drawings, PowerPoint presentations (3 minutes maximum), poems (displayed), or photography.

“We are very excited to host the STOOD UP Fair this year, as we believe it will inspire students by giving them an opportunity to showcase their creativity, originality and critical thinking skills to develop a project that addresses this social issue,” said the Acting Programme Coordinator of the Family Resource Centre Charmaine Miller.

All submissions must contain inoffensive language and include positive and safe messages with a clear anti-bullying message.

To enter, all 10-12 year old participants must pick one of the following themes: Be A Buddy, Not A Bully; Bullyproof Your School or The Bully Impact.

And, students aged between 13-16 years old must pick one of these themes: Don’t be Mean Behind the Screen, Bullyproof Your School or Don’t Bully Be CaymanKind.

Each age category is eligible to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes.

All contestants must submit a project proposal by Friday, 16 October. Participants must then create their project and showcase their creations at the STOOD UP Fair on Saturday, 21 October.

To register, and for further details, send an email to frc@gov.ky or call the Family Resource Centre on 949-0006.