July 25, 2019

Summer Teacher Institute

Another Successful Summer Teacher Institute

COLLEGE OF LETTERS & SCIENCE

Center for & Studies

CLACS hosted the 2019 Summer Teacher Institute, “Society and Politics in Contemporary Central America.” Twenty-four educators and 1 student came together to participate and share resources. These educators represented K-12 and post-secondary institutions from five states.

The materials used in this conference can be found here.

The institute was a collaboration between the UW-Milwaukee Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS); UW-Madison Latin American,Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS); and the Florida International University () Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center. CLACS, LACIS, and are Title VI National Resource Centers, funded by the U.S. Department of Education 

For more on this story go to: https://uwm.edu/clacs/another-successful-summer-teacher-institute/

