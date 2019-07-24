Another Successful Summer Teacher Institute

CLACS hosted the 2019 Summer Teacher Institute, “Society and Politics in Contemporary Central America.” Twenty-four educators and 1 student came together to participate and share resources. These educators represented K-12 and post-secondary institutions from five states.

The materials used in this conference can be found here.

The institute was a collaboration between the UW-Milwaukee Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS); UW-Madison Latin American,Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS); and the Florida International University (FIU) Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center. CLACS, LACIS, and FIU are Title VI National Resource Centers, funded by the U.S. Department of Education

