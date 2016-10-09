Suicidal cop breaks his silence … Policeman who threatened to jump from building said male lawman sexually assaulted him

By Andre Williams From Jamaica Star

The policeman who climbed atop a building in Mandeville, Manchester, and threatened to jump to his death is adamant that he was not serious about taking his life.

Instead, the cop, Gavin Wisdom, who goes by the name Wissy, said his outlandish action was a desperate cry for help, which he feels is still being ignored.

He told THE WEEKEND STAR that he would never commit suicide even though threats have been made against his life.

“I had no intention of jumping. I have no intention to run from this country. Members of the hierarchy, the management team of the Manchester police division, are against me. I have also faced sexual advances from a male colleague,” the constable said.

According to Wissy, his woes began in 2009, two years after he joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Then, he was charged with larceny of a firearm.

Wissy was charged after a Glock pistol went missing from a police station in Clarendon. The case against him was dismissed by the courts after a no case-submission by attorney Peter Champagnie. Among the things that Champaignie relied on was the fact that the station’s registry was inconclusive as to whether the weapon, which had been issued to Wisdom, was returned.

But despite walking free from the court, the JCF sought to boot the young cop. Wisdom was again in court, and again the law was on his side as the court ruled that he should be reinstated.

However, the young policeman says that he is being made to feel unwelcome in the force.

He told THE WEEKEND STAR that he has documented all that has been taking place in a station diary, the safest place, according to him, which ironically, triggered him to resort to a rooftop seeking attention.

He told THE WEEKEND STAR that fellow police officers had labelled him as mad before last week’s incident and that he knew he was in for a rough time after he was transferred from Clarendon to Manchester.

“I was suspended for larceny of a firearm. That is what started all of this. I was humiliated, dragged before the courts for something I knew nothing of. People are being demoted, people not getting promotion. They label me mad from that incident because I chose to fight the good fight. I won the case and they took it on themselves to convict me even though the court said I am not guilty,” Wissy said.

Wissy, a police constable since 2007, told THE WEEKEND STAR that if persons don’t do what the ‘big man’ says, they don’t get promotion.

“We want to abolish this system. We want it to stop. Bright minds are suffering and I am one of them. I have a lot of friends in the force who are afraid to speak out.”

Wissy, who is without a firearm as it was confiscated in 2011, said that he has been sidelined by his superiors and given desk and other non-operation duties.

“They want me out of the force because I brought a former [high-ranking member of the force] to court because he was acting outside his powers. I have spent so much money on lawyers, I’m broke. They still write me for their money,” Wissy said.

Wissy told THE WEEKEND STAR that he wants to know why he can’t get a promotion, reinstated to regular duty, work freely, and why his contract can’t get extended beyond a year.

The constable told THE WEEKEND STAR that although the force regulations allow for the contract of an officer to be extended for five-year periods, he has only been getting one-year contracts.

When asked how his parents, who are both still alive, have been coping with last week’s incident, Wissy said: “I tell them no matter what they see in the media, don’t believe it. They know I am a fighting. They can’t fight for me. I am strategically making these steps,” the constable said.

