“Stuff the Bus” delivers for students in need

As another school year begins in Cayman, Caribbean Alliance Insurance and Hurley’s Media with the support of the community are proud to be able to send children across Cayman back to school with tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Saturday August 20th marked the close of the three week long “Stuff the Bus” initiative that was sponsored by Caribbean Alliance Insurance Company. Between August 1st and August 20th the community was encouraged to donate various school supplies to help children in need that were heading back to classes at the end of this month.

The three week long donation drive secured 3,738 supplies that have been presented to the Department of Children and Family Services, the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and the Special Needs Foundation for distribution to families with children needing assistance.

This was the second year that the annual donation drive was hosted by the insurance provider and with the help of key sponsors Hurley’s Media, Whittaker’s Transportation and community minded organizations such as Ogier, The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Lee’s Office Products, CMEC Ltd and the WICK Candle Company who all coordinated their own internal staff drives to help the Stuff the Bus initiative, the campaign was able to quadruple the number of donations it received this year.

During the three week period persons were encouraged to drop off donations at partner stores Cost-U-Less, Fosters Food Fair IGA in Countryside, Office Supply, Lee’s Office Supplies and BarCam Esso.

Two massive donation drive events also took place on Saturday, August 13th and August 20th where residents had the opportunity to literally purchase items at the partner stores and then stuff a big yellow school bus with their donations such as backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pens and pencils.

“The Cayman Islands community is truly special — the high involvement of people and businesses in our community is what made this year’s campaign stronger,” commented Aleisha Lalor, Branch Manager for Caribbean Alliance Insurance. “It is important for us to support our community in these times and highlight the critical needs present. School supplies can often be overlooked by families that are struggling to make ends meet and we are happy to provide support where we can. This year’s campaign was a huge success and we look forward to building upon it in the years to follow.”

Any group, business or organization is welcome to join in on next year’s event. If interested please call Caribbean Alliance Insurance at 949-9744 with questions or to indicate interest.