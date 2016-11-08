Students from George Town Primary and Cayman International School win CUC’s 2016 Essay Competition

Eleven year-old Kaciann Wilson of George Town Primary School and 13 year-old Aly Byrnes of Cayman International School are the winners of 2016 CUC Essay Competition.

The competition was launched earlier this year with the theme; “Electricity: It is more than poles and wires and the flicking of a switch.”

The students were asked to imagine that our island was without electricity for one week and to describe what life would be like for the island, our businesses, schools and at our homes during that week.

They were also asked to discuss the importance of a reliable electricity system to the growth and development of the Cayman Islands and to the improvement of our quality of life and to imagine what CUC will look like in the next 50 years and how new technologies and renewable energy will impact the electricity industry.

CUC’s President and CEO Richard Hew, said, “It is interesting that very young minds within our community already have a true appreciation for the value of electricity and what it means to the ongoing growth and development of Grand Cayman. The students wrote passionately about the subject and clearly understand through their own research what life would be like without a reliable electricity service. We are always pleased to encourage that level of research and thinking among our young people.”

The top three submissions from the CUC Primary School Essay Competition are:

1 st Place: Kaciann Wilson – George Town Primary School

2 nd Place: Alexander Rhule – Prospect Primary School

3 rd Place: Demae Lee – Prospect Primary School

As first place winner of the CUC Primary School Essay Competition, Kaciann won a trophy and an iPad mini, as well as a gift voucher worth $300.00 to go towards educational material for George Town Primary School. Alexander Rhule and Demae Lee received trophies as well as gift vouchers worth $250.00 and $150.00, respectively.

Aly Byrnes of Cayman International School won the CUC High School Essay Competition and she received a trophy and a laptop, as well as a gift voucher worth $500.00 to go towards educational materials for her School.

The judges for the competition were: • Ms. Mellony Bryan – Former School Leader, Leading Edge High School • Mr. Ben Meade- Media Consultant • Mrs. Joni Kirkconnell- Manager, Health, Safety and Environment, CUC

IMAGE: CUC’s President & CEO Richard Hew (back left) and Vice President of Finance, Corporate Services & CFO Letitia Lawrence (back right) standing with award recipients (from front left) Aly Byrnes from Cayman International School, Demae Lee and Alexander Rhule from Prospect Primary School Kaciann Wilson from George Town Primary School. Kaciann was the winner in the Primary School category and Aly was triumphant in the High School category. CUC hosted a prize giving ceremony for prize winners at its headquarters on Monday, October 24th, 2016.