The Old Street In Chengdu
By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs
PIXEL 3 PHONE
I’m convinced this is the best phone out there! I haven’t had time to write a full review yet… but, quickly: It’s awesome and it’s the best. No, they didn’t pay me to say that. Yes, I did get a free phone, but that has nothing to do with it… for reals.
DAILY PHOTO – THE OLD STREET IN CHENGDU
A lot of the “old feel” of China is being wiped clean and more and more of these old streets are lost every year. Finally, there is a movement to keep some of the old charms and keep a few streets here and there preserved. Chengdu is one of those “smaller” Chinese towns with over 7 million people, so it’s safe to say most of the city does not look like this.
Photo Information
- Date Taken2018-06-13 15:53:20
- CameraILCE-7RM3
- Camera MakeSony
- Exposure Time1/100
- Aperture8
- ISO100
- Focal Length16.0 mm
- FlashOff, Did not fire
- Exposure ProgramManual
- Exposure Bias+2
