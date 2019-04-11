April 11, 2019

Street In Chengdu

The Old Street In Chengdu

By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs

DAILY PHOTO – THE OLD STREET IN CHENGDU

A lot of the “old feel” of China is being wiped clean and more and more of these old streets are lost every year. Finally, there is a movement to keep some of the old charms and keep a few streets here and there preserved. Chengdu is one of those “smaller” Chinese towns with over 7 million people, so it’s safe to say most of the city does not look like this.

The Old Street In Chengdu

 Photo Information

  • Date Taken2018-06-13 15:53:20
  • CameraILCE-7RM3
  • Camera MakeSony
  • Exposure Time1/100
  • Aperture8
  • ISO100
  • Focal Length16.0 mm
  • FlashOff, Did not fire
  • Exposure ProgramManual
  • Exposure Bias+2

For more on this story go to: https://stuckincustoms.com/2019/04/06/the-old-street-in-chengdu/

