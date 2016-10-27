Still an unsettled Caribbean

By Mike Buresh From WOKV

A large area of “disturbed” weather continues over the Eastern Atlantic at about 10 degrees N, 40 degrees W. There’s some potential for tropical development but there is not much of a chance for movement that would get very far west. A tropical cyclone in this “neck of the woods” late in the season rarely makes it across the Atlantic.

Disorganized convection continues over parts of the Caribbean mainly in association with a weak surface trough & in the vicinity of the stalled cold front that cleared Florida Saturday. This might be an area to watch for possible slow surface development but nothing indicated at the moment.

For more on this story go to: http://www.wokv.com/weblogs/talking-tropics-mike/2016/oct/27/still-unsettled-caribbean/