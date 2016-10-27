October 27, 2016

Still an unsettled Caribbean

csrmld_atlantic_sat_medley avn-lBy Mike Buresh From WOKV

A large area of “disturbed” weather continues over the Eastern Atlantic at about 10 degrees N, 40 degrees W. There’s some potential for tropical development but there is not much of a chance for movement that would get very far west. A tropical cyclone in this “neck of the woods” late in the season rarely makes it across the Atlantic.

Disorganized convection continues over parts of the Caribbean mainly in association with a weak surface trough & in the vicinity of the stalled cold front that cleared Florida Saturday. This might be an area to watch for possible slow surface development but nothing indicated at the moment.

