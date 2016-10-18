Statistics: Direct investment flows plunge [Cayman Islands register negative inflow – MOP6.5 billion)

From MacauDaily Times

Inward direct investment flows declined by 66.7 percent year-on-year to MOP9.1 billion in 2015, according to information released yesterday by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The plunge was mainly due to a negative inward flow (- MOP6 billion) in the gaming sector, as profits dropped and the amount of dividends paid exceeded the profits made in the year.

On the other hand, inflows of direct investment were recorded in banks and securities (MOP7.8 billion), wholesale and retail (MOP3.9 billion) and construction (MOP2.4 billion).

Analyzed by country/territory of usual residence of direct investors, inward direct investment flows came mainly from mainland China (MOP7.4 billion), Hong Kong (MOP3.2 billion) and the British Virgin Islands (MOP2.8 billion), however the Cayman Islands registered a negative inflow (- MOP6.5 billion).

According to DSEC, in 2015 inward direct investment income dropped by 39.8 percent year-on-year to MOP 51.5 billion. Income earned by gaming enterprises (MOP30.1 billion) and wholesale and retail (MOP6.4 billion) decreased by 47.5 percent and 30 percent respectively, while that in banks and securities (MOP10.8 billion) rose by 17.8 percent.

At the end of 2015, stock of inward direct investment of Macau reached MOP231.8 billion, up by five percent year-on-year. Analyzed by industry, inward direct investment stock in gaming decreased by 4.8 percent to MOP123.3 billion, with 49.5 percent coming from the Cayman Islands. Banks and securities had MOP 46.5 billion (+22.9 percent), of which capital from mainland China accounted for 60.7 percent.

