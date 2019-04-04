Statistical capacity of more than 20 Caribbean countries to be strengthened

Statisticians from the statistical offices of over twenty Caribbean countries and overseas territories will soon be equipped with increased capacity in census planning, management and implementation. A four-day workshop organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in collaboration with the Secretariat for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), will take place in Kingston, Jamaica, from 8 to 11 April 2019.

Caribbean statistical offices will be carrying out population and housing censuses between 2020 and 2022. Population censuses, which collect data from every household in the country, are the largest statistical exercise carried out by Government officials and they require detailed planning. In the upcoming round, many countries will also be adopting new methods and technologies, such as use of handheld devices to capture data during household interviews. To support this process, a joint ECLAC, UNFPA and CARICOM workshop will strengthen the capacity of key Government statistical officers in the Caribbean to manage and implement the census.

Through the workshop, participants will acquire skills to enhance their ability to plan and manage the census, including making timely decisions at all stages of the process. This will include the arrangements for testing new methods and technologies for census enumeration as well as the dissemination and use of census data to generate key national development indicators. Participants will have an opportunity to share the experiences in their countries as they prepare for their national census.

The workshop will be facilitated by experts from ECLAC, UNFPA and CARICOM. Workshop participants and facilitators will include statisticians and census experts from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Curaçao, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, Panama, and Canada.

