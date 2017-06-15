Statement from Cayman Islands Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ennis

A statement from Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ennis with respect to public concern about critical incidents this week.

“Several incidents this week have understandably caused concern for residents, but we would like to underscore that we are not sitting idly by as enquiries into these crimes are conducted. Residents will notice increased police visibility around the islands today, including some regular plain clothed police officers in uniform. There are other less visible policing activities taking place as well that we are unable to report on at this time, but we want to reassure the public that we will not allow criminals to roam free. These activities may bring some unavoidable inconvenience to the public and we ask for the public’s patience. Even more importantly, however, we ask that if members of the public see something that is unusual to report it to us.

In particular, given the continuing reports of car thefts and the propensity for stolen cars to be used to commit other crimes, we ask members of the public to vigilantly secure their vehicles at all times and not to keep any articles of value in their vehicles. We have received reports of thefts of vehicles where keys have been left in the vehicles.

Although we have made this point before, it bears repeating that central to much of the crime that we see as police officers is the persistent cycle of recidivism and substance abuse that many of those who often commit these crimes seem to be enmeshed in. Until we break this chronic cycle that has destroyed so many promising lives, the fact of substance abuse will continue to drive property crime in particular, and pose a serious risk to public safety and national security in general.

We recognise that this must be addressed on all fronts, including detecting and arresting those involved in the drug trade and illegal possession of firearms. Recent arrests have demonstrated our resolve and commitment in this regard along with our other law enforcement partners, particularly the CI Customs Department, to tackle these serious crimes at all levels.

We are also working with the CI Immigration Department to ensure that undesirables and those involved in criminal activities do not have a safe sanctuary by residing in our islands.

As was demonstrated in the arrest yesterday for two of the robberies that were committed the day before, we are responding with determination and resolve to bring to justice those who would disrupt the peace of our islands. Our determination, as well as that of our law enforcement partners, is reflected in the fact that HMP Northward is currently full. We will keep the public promptly updated about further developments in all incidents that occurred this week, and ask for its partnership in preventing and reducing crime in all its aspects.”