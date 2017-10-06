Statement by Cayman Islands Deputy Governor

From The Office of the Cayman Islands Deputy Governor

Overnight, an erroneous story concerning Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon appeared online and in print in the Cayman Compass. Whilst efforts have been made to remove this misinformation from public circulation, murmurs persist.

Anyone who knows Mrs. McField-Nixon would instantly have discredited such a story. However, the original release and subsequent republication of this misinformation was highly unfortunate and now requires my action. I can confirm that the story was grossly inaccurate and is fully without merit.

For two decades, Mrs. McField-Nixon has upheld high standards of conduct and ably and steadfastly promoted and guarded the reputation of the Cayman Islands Civil Service.

Each month I participate in the orientation for new hires and as part of the their induction to a career within the civil service I advise that, “Constructive criticism is not only to be expected but sought and that smears are not only to be expected but fought.”

As Chief Officer McField-Nixon addresses this false information and those responsible for its release, she has my full confidence that she will continue to be a compelling guardian of the truth.