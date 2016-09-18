September 18, 2016

State of the Tourism Industry: Stakeholders cautious about potential impact of ZIKA, Brexit

September 18, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
Share on Tumblr
comments feed comments feed

hjcoverlidonegrile20050422as
From The Jamaica Gleaner

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados:
Caribbean tourism officials are cautious about the potential impact of Britain’s impending exit from the , but there is greater uncertainty about the fallout that could be caused by the virus in the region.

The stakeholders have been watching the developments in the south Florida city of Miami which has seen numerous visitor cancellations since ZIKV was reported there a few months ago.

The newly elected chairman of the , Obie Wilchombe, says although the tourist industry is one of the most resilient, regional governments must seek to ensure adequate public education in the ZIK-V fight.

Wilchombe, who is also the Tourism Minister in The Bahamas, was addressing the media at the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (#SOTIC2016) at the Hilton Barbados.

The Caribbean has seen record growth in tourist arrivals in all markets, except , which has contracted by 3.7 per cent.

“The region registered its strongest growth from Europe, an increase of 10.1 per cent over last year and intra-Caribbean, which has moved up considerably to 6.6 per cent,” Wilchombe said, adding that the regional tourism performance in 2016 has remained in line with the expected annual growth of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent.

International tourist arrivals to the Caribbean region increased by 5.2 per cent during the first six months of 2016, he said.

This equates to approximately 15.7 million international tourist trips made to the region during the period.

Of the 27 reporting destinations, including Jamaica, 20 destinations realised improvements in their 2015 performances.

IMAGES:

The Caribbean has seen record growth in tourist arrivals in all markets, except Canada, which has contracted by 3.7 per cent.

For more on this story go to: http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20160916/state-tourism-industry-stakeholders-cautious-about-potential-impact

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. El Salvador to host event aimed at promoting Central American cruise-ship tourism
  2. Celebrating two iconic shipwrecks in the Cayman Islands
  3. S.S. United States Restoration One of Many Grand Projects for Crystal Cruises
  4. World Travel Awards 2016: Latin American, Caribbean Countries nab nods At ‘Oscars’ of tourism
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iLocal News, iTravel, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*