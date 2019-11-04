St. Kitts-Nevis: PM Harris’ Press Conference is today, Monday, November 4th, 2019 at 2:00pm

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is pleased to once more update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on matters of national interest.

The Honourable Prime Minister’s monthly press conference will be held today,Monday, November 4th, 2019, from 2:00pm in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

The press conference will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook, starting at 2:00pm today, Monday. Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live onwww.facebook.com/sknismedia/.

You can also tune in to live coverage of the Prime Minister’s press conference on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).