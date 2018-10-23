St. Kitts & Nevis PM Harris expresses solidarity with Trinidad and Tobago following widespread flooding and landslides

“Prime Minister Rowley, his government and people have our full assurance that we will support them in any way we can,” Prime Minister Harris said, adding, “We stand ready to be of assistance.”

PM HARRIS EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

FOLLOWING WIDESPREAD FLOODING AND LANDSLIDES

October 22nd, 2018

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris has reached out to Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Keith Rowley to express solidarity with his country, government and people after unprecedented levels of rainfall over the weekend resulted in devastating widespread flooding and landslides.

The passage of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) over Trinidad and Tobago reportedly brought on about a month’s worth of rain over the course of three days, leaving more than 100,000 people in the country affected by flooding.

“The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis stand with the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Prime Minister Harris said Monday, October 22nd, 2018. “We thank God that there have been no fatalities, serious injuries or missing persons reported at this time,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis added.

“I want to commend Prime Minister Rowley and his government for the very organized and prompt cleanup response,” Prime Minister Harris also said.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris went on to note that he and his Government were also heartened to hear the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago say that his government is able to cope with the situation at this specific time.

