SportsMax to broadcast live from the ‘I Am Bolt’ Jamaica premiere

Monday, December 5, 2016-: SportsMax will broadcast live from the red carpet for the ‘I Am Bolt’ Jamaica premiere on Tuesday, December 6 at the National Indoor Sports Center in Kingston, as Caribbean sports and entertainment celebrities converge for an exclusive look at the critically acclaimed documentary film.

The evening will start at 4:30pm with a two-hour SportsMax Zone special where hosts George Davis, Alex Jordan and Lance Whittaker will conduct interviews with Usain Bolt’s coach Glen Mills, manager Nugent Walker, Machel Montano, Piers Morgan, Ato Boldon among others. The SportsMax Zone will be followed by a re-airing of the “Immortal: Usain Bolt special” one-on-one interview with Lance Whittaker at 6:30pm.

SportsMax will then take audiences live to the red carpet at 7:00pm for exclusive interviews with the man of the moment, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, ‘I Am Bolt’ film directors Gabe and Ben Turner, Prime Minister of Jamaica the Most Honourable Andrew Holness along with other notable Caribbean personalities & celebrities who will be in attendance.

‘I Am Bolt’ chronicles the life of the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt as he shows the world the man behind the medals, in a story to inspire generations. Following the trend set by the film’s glitzy world premiere in London last Monday, the Caribbean premiere promises to be full of surprises.

SportsMax head of marketing Tanya Lee says it is the mandate of SportsMax & Digicel to showcase the achievements of the Caribbean’s biggest sporting icon.

“This is a momentous occasion not just for Usain Bolt, but for every Caribbean boy or girl who dares to dream big and whose hard work and immense talent can take them not just to the top of their sport, but to a stage where they enter the discussion about being the greatest athlete to ever walk the planet. We are happy to bring to Caribbean audiences the views of those who have shared in his journey through our coverage of the Caribbean premiere.”

Audiences across SportsMax’s 25 Caribbean countries can watch the ‘I Am Bolt’ Red Carpet Event exclusively on SportsMax via their cable operator as well as on the Digicel Play Go app available for download in mobile playstores.

