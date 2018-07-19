Special Olympics Cayman Islands marks 30 years with “Light Up” Red for Inclusion

Special Olympics announced today that major landmarks, stadia and iconic buildings around the world, including Camana Bay will turn RED in a global display of unity on July 20 as part of the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration. The act represents the dawn of the Inclusion Revolution—Special Olympics’ mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities (ID) worldwide and create inclusive communities.

The areas of Camana Bay which will light up red this Friday night are:

62 Forum Lane

89 Nexus Way

The Cinema

Jasmine Fountain

Books & Books

“At Camana Bay, we are pleased to support our Special Olympics athletes. We wish to congratulate both Special Olympics Cayman Islands and Special Olympics International on their milestone anniversaries this year, as they continue to raise awareness of these athletes who make us proud every day,” said Linda Podlaski, Dart Real Estate Vice President of Property Management.

SOCI Chairman, Adrian Lynch says, “I’m thrilled that the Cayman Islands is able to take part in this global statement of inclusion. We appreciate the team at Camana Bay for their support and for making this happen.”

Members of the community are encouraged to take pictures in front of the building and share their support and commitment to inclusion on social media using the hashtag LightUpForInclusion.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support to help celebrate and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities regardless of where they live in the world,” said Special Olympics International Chairman, Timothy Shriver. “Light Up for Inclusion symbolizes the continuation and evolution of Special Olympics’ mission.”

In addition to Camana Bay, more than 170 landmarks worldwide will participate in the Light Up for Inclusion initiative, creating a global display of tolerance, respect and celebration of difference.

Major global landmarks participating in Light Up for Inclusion include, but are not limited to the following:

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and ADNOC HQ, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Empire State Building, New York, USA Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia Coca-Cola London Eye & Piccadilly sign, London, UK African Renaissance Monument, Dakar, Senegal Prudential Buildings, Willis Tower & more, Chicago, USA

Browse the full list of Light Up for Inclusion landmarks here.

Light Up for Inclusion is part of the action-packed Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration taking place in Chicago from July 17-21. Chicago is the birthplace of the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, which were held at Soldier Field in July 1968.

Special Olympics athletes, coaches, supporters and celebrities from around the globe will gather in Chicago for the 50th Anniversary to commemorate 50 years of joy, courage and empowerment, and participate in a weekend filled with inspiring events.

The inaugural Unified Soccer Cup presented by Toyota at CIBC Fire Pitch and TOYOTA Park will take place from July 17-20 in Chicago, featuring players with and without intellectual disabilities competing together. The Commemorative Law Enforcement Torch Run will occur on Friday, July 20, featuring hundreds of law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes from around the world. The four-mile run will conclude with the lighting of the Eternal Flame of Hope outside of Soldier Field. To wrap up the celebration, Special Olympics will host a Global Day of Inclusion at Soldier Field, a family-friendly celebration featuring sports, interactive games, exhibits, food and live entertainment, and the 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert featuring Chance the Rapper, Usher, Francis & the Lights, Smokey Robinson, Jason Mraz and O.A.R. More information can be found here.

“Fifty years ago in Chicago, Special Olympics began its mission to break down barriers and create a more inclusive world at the first ever International Summer Games,” said Mary Davis, Special Olympics International CEO. “As we charge into the next 50 years with a renewed purpose of ending discrimination, we are encouraging people across the globe to join us and help create a fully inclusive world.”

The next Special Olympics World Summer Games will take place in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21, 2019. Over 7,000 Special Olympics athletes representing over 170 countries from around the world will compete.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Special Olympics Cayman Islands chapter, visit our Facebook page.