Special dinner celebrates Cayman Islands-Jamaica ties

The ties between the Cayman Islands and Jamaica were celebrated at a special Restaurant Month dinner on Thursday, 25 October.

The dinner, which was held at The Wharf, featured a menu in which the pineapple was the star ingredient. The pineapple holds great significance to both islands and is represented on both countries’ Coat of Arms.

Attending the dinner was the Acting Governor H.E. Mr. Samuel Bulgin, the Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush, Leader of the Opposition Hon. Ezzard Miller, Ministers Roy McTaggart, Joseph Hew, Julianna O’Connor Connolly and Dwayne Seymour as well as Councillors Austin Harris, David Wight, Barbara Connolly and Captain Eugene Ebanks.

In addition the Jamaican Honorary Consul Dr. Joseph Marzouca, and Honorary Vice Consul Elaine Harris, members of the local Jamaican community, and clergymen were also in attendance.

During the dinner the Premier made short remarks in which he spoke about the history of the Cayman/Jamaica relationship and significance of celebrating that interwoven history.

Cayman Cabana Oceanside Restobar also offered a special seafood menu, inspired by motto on the Coat of Arms as part of Restaurant Month.

