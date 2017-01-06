UPDATED: Southwest to begin service to Grand Cayman in June 2017

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (6 January 2017) Commitment to growing airline capacity to the destination has remained a top priority for the Ministry and Department of Tourism in achieving increased visitation year over year. These efforts continue to deliver positive outcomes with the newest addition—Southwest Airlines—scheduled to commence service in June 2017.

“Our top source market for stay-over visitors is the United States and now our guests will have an option out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Southwest Airlines. The US market continues to demonstrate that incremental business development is possible by engaging in strategic alliances and business relationships. The partnership with Southwest Airlines has been a two year process of engagement with the Ministry and Department of Tourism and the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. This is an incredible achievement for the Cayman Islands Tourism sector,” shared the Honourable Minister of Tourism Mr Moses Kirkconnell. “Welcoming this award-winning airline into our destination will help to bring even more visitors to experience Caymankind and compelling product offerings that differentiate us from our competitors and will support the continued growth of our sector. The opportunity for the Cayman Islands is the strength in Southwest’s brand loyalty program and the new clients that will now consider our destination.”

Echoing the Minister’s excitement, Director of Tourism Mrs Rosa Harris shared: “The strategic objectives of the Department of Tourism to increase visitation to the Cayman Islands which guides all of our destination marketing plans and we are very pleased to see this outcome. This new partnership is the culmination of many meetings with the airline representatives and government agencies to make it possible. We are very excited to have gained this successful partnership with Southwest Airlines that will further strengthen the ease of travel to our destination and encourage additional growth in visitation.”

Original story:

Southwest Airlines Adds New Destinations In The U.S. & Caribbean, And Brings Additional Nonstop Service To Cities From Coast To Coast

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is announcing plans to bring its iconic brand, low fares, and exceptional Customer Service toCincinnati and Grand Cayman (subject to requisite governmental approvals) beginning June 4, 2017.

“Bringing Southwest to Cincinnati not only answers a call from our new community and corporate partners for key nonstop service and broad network access with more affordable fares but also now gives our more than 110 million annual Customers access to a full complement of the top 50 markets across the contiguous 48 states,” said Dave Harvey, Southwest Airlines’ Managing Director of Business Development. “The addition of Cincinnati is yet another example of how we are connecting communities across the nation with our unmatched schedule and network, full-sized Boeing 737s, and Customer-friendly policies that you’ll only find at Southwest.”

Southwest Comes to Cincinnati

From Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), the carrier initially will offer nonstop service to Chicago (Midway) and Baltimore/Washington allowing Cincinnati travelers to utilize Southwest’s all-Boeing 737 fleet to access many of the more than 100 destinations Southwest serves across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

Fares are available for as low as $49 one-way between Cincinnati and Baltimore and between Cincinnati and Chicago Midway!* (Purchase today through Jan. 26, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Domestic travel is valid daily June 4 through Aug. 14, 2017. Domestic travel blacked out June 30 through July 9, 2017. Full terms and conditions are below.)

Southwest remains focused on providing the best service pattern for Ohio travelers. The airline is adding new nonstop service between Cleveland and Atlanta with low fares starting as low as $69 one-way.* (Purchase today through Jan. 26, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Travel is valid daily June 4 through Aug. 14, 2017. Domestic travel blacked out June 30 through July 9, 2017. Full terms and conditions are below.) Additionally, the carrier will add a second daily flight between Cleveland and St. Louis.

The carrier announced service to airports in both Akron-Canton and Dayton, Ohio, will end June 3, 2017. Employees in those cities have been offered other opportunities within Southwest.

Focus on Florida: New International Destinations

Southwest is investing heavily throughout Florida, growing its domestic and international reach to meet the demands of its Customers. Today, in cooperation with Broward County, Florida, Southwest is beginning a six-month countdown to the opening of a new international concourse, known as Concourse A, at Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport by significantly increasing its international flight schedule for South Florida to a total of eight international nonstop destinations. The carrier today also filed an application with the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman daily from Fort Lauderdale beginning June 4, 2017, provided the service receives requisite governmental approvals. On the same date, the carrier expects to begin operations from the new five gate international concourse, offering new daily international nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Belize, and Cancun, alongside existing service to three cities in Cuba–Havana, Varadero, and Santa Clara–as well as Nassau, The Bahamas.

Southwest will also add daily, intra-Florida service nonstop between Fort Lauderdaleand Orlando as well as new daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale andWashington D.C. (Dulles), daily service between Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia, twice daily service between Tampa and New York LaGuardia, and weekend nonstop service between Pensacola and Denver.

In celebration of this new service to South Florida, Southwest Customers may travel from Fort Lauderdale to:11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Domestic travel is valid June 4 through Aug. 14, 2017. International travel is valid June 6 through Aug. 9, 2017. Domestic travel is blacked out June 30 – July 9, 2017. These fares from Fort Lauderdale are valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Full terms and conditions are located below.)

West Coast Service

Throughout California, the carrier continues adding to its already unmatched schedule and robust network. On June 4, 2017, the carrier is adding new nonstop service between Portland, Ore. and San Francisco, between San Jose and Reno, and seasonal nonstop service between Oakland and New York via Newark. The carrier will also add new nonstop service between San Diego and Boise, and between San Diego and Salt Lake City, and seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Newark, Spokane, and Indianapolis.