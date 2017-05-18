May 19, 2017

South Dakota State to play in first ever Cayman Islands Classic

May 18, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From ESPN

will be spending Thanksgiving week in the tropics, but this won’t be a vacation.

The Jackrabbits are one of eight teams in the inaugural , presented by Global Sports Management. The event takes place November 20 – 22, 2017. Iowa, Buffalo, Louisiana-Lafayette, Richmond, Cincinnati, Wyoming and Alabama-Birmingham round out the field.

The tournament is sponsored by the Mountain West Conference, and a MWC team will be in the field each year.

last played out of the country in 2015, in Cancun, Mexico, when they won a pair of games at the Cancun challenge. The Jacks will be making their first trip to a Caribbean island since 2009, when they dropped three games at the , in St. Thomas.

The Jackrabbits are coming off their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years and return eight from the 2016-17 team that claimed The Summit League’s Tournament title before falling to with eventual national runner-up Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The South Dakota State full regular season schedule will be released soon.

For more on this story and video go to: South Dakota State to Play in Cayman Islands Classic | http://espn991.com/south-dakota-state-to-play-in-first-ever-cayman-islands-classic/?trackback=tsmclip

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iEntertainment, iLocal News, ISports, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News, Sports Local, Sports World Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. South Dakota State to play in first ever Cayman Islands Classic – Caribbean Edition says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    […] Cayman Eye News | South Dakota State to play in first ever Cayman Islands Classic From ESPN South Dakota State will be spending Thanksgiving week in the tropics, but this […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*