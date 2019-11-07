Solution for Economic Substance Regulations in the Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman – Dep of Tourism

By Ayasa Global Financial Services

About this Event

The Cayman Islands Government has passed the Securities Investment Business (Amendment) Law, 2019. The Economic Substance Law introduces certain reporting and economic substance requirements for ‘relevant entities’ conducting ‘relevant activities’ located locally on the island.

In response, Ayasa Globo has proposed solutions that will allow you to fulfil the requirements while keeping your IM on the island, plus saves you the hassle from flying over every now and then.

In this seminar, Dean will provide an overview of the latest developments and give an update on the situation, while Edward will address the solutions that Ayasa Globo can provide to your Cayman Island Investment Manager.

Speaker:

Dean Lynee, Member of the Cayman Island DITC (Department of International Tax Cooperation) Economic Substance Working Group

Edward Yum, Managing Director, Ayasa Globo Financial Services

Agenda:

2:15 PM – Registration

2:30 PM – Introduction to Mr Dean Lynee

2:35 PM – ES update from Cayman DITC ES Working Group, Dean Lynee

3:35 PM – Tea Break

3:45 PM – ES Solutions, Edward Yum

4:45 PM – Q&A session

5:00 PM – Session concludes

Light refreshments will be provided

For further information please contact Miss Sylvia Wong on [email protected]



