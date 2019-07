Soccer: The Women’s World Cup final got bigger US TV ratings than the 2018 men’s final

By Travis Clark From Business Insider

Megan Rapinoe celebrating the US’ win against the Netherlands after Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

AP Photo/David Vincent

Fox’s broadcast of the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday was watched by 14.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

That’s up 22% from last year’s broadcast of the men’s final.

Sunday’s game is the most watched soccer telecast since 2015’s Women’s World Cup final, which is the highest-rated women’s final ever.

The Women’s World Cup final drew an impressive audience in the US on Sunday.

Fox’s airing of the game, between the United States and the Netherlands, had bigger TV ratings than the 2018 Men’s World Cup final between France and Croatia. Sunday’s broadcast, in which the US won 2-0 for its second-straight Women’s World Cup victory and fourth overall, was watched by 14.3 million viewers in the US, according to Nielsen.

That’s up 22% from the men’s final last year, which was watched by 12.5 million viewers.

The final was also the most watched soccer telecast in the US since the last women’s final in 2015, which is the highest-rated Women’s World Cup final ever with a 15.2 overnight rating and 25.4 million viewers across Fox, Telemundo, and streaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The US team’s victory has reignited cries for the women’s team to be paid as much as the men’s. Fans in the crowd chanted “equal pay!”after the women’s team won. US democratic presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris tweeted on Sunday in defense of equal pay for the players.

For more on this story go to: https://www.businessinsider.com/womens-world-cup-final-tv-ratings-bigger-than-mens-nielsen-2019-7?utm_source=feedburner&%3Butm_medium=referral&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+businessinsider+%28Business+Insider%29