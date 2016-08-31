Small Sunkist lemon shortage in Cayman Islands

From Foster’s Food Fair

Following the official Press Release issued by Sunkist Growers, Foster’s Food Fair – IGA

announces that we expect a shortage of small lemons over the next three to five weeks.

Sunkist Growers have stated that incoming supplies from their District 2 production are larger in size during the waning months of the summer season. As September approaches, Sunkist Growers states that they find themselves with light supplies of smaller lemons (165’s and 140’s and smaller in the fancy and choice grade).

As they begin harvesting in other areas, they expect to alleviate the shortage of small lemons in the coming weeks.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. To stay informed, please follow us on

Twitter (@fostersiga) and visit our Product News Room at www.fosters-iga.com.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out by email

(info@fosters-iga.com) or by phone (345-945-3663).

IMAGE: www.sharonpalmer.com