December 17, 2016

Skate Park at Grand Harbour Sat (17)

From RCIPS

RCIPS Neighbourhood officers will be joining the festivities at the Black Pearl Skate Park (@ Grand Harbour) Sat 4th from 4-6pm.

The RCIPS will be doing more activities with the park in the new year as part of our community and youth outreach.

