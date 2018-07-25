Six Senses heads to Caribbean island offering citizenship for investment

From TTG Asia

St Kitts & Nevis, an Eastern Caribbean island with a Citizenship-by-Investment programme, will soon welcome a Six Senses property.

Six Senses St Kitts – resulting from a partnership between Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas and Range Developments – is scheduled to be completed in three years.

It is expected to bring 70 sea-view, private pool villas to the western side of the island, approximately 30 minutes’ drive along a coastal road from the capital Basseterre and the international airport. The resort will be set on a former sugar cane plantation site with gentle hills leading down to a stretch of sandy beach fronting the Caribbean Sea.

To the south of the resort is Sandy Point Town, the entrance way to Brimstone Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The airport is served by direct flights from the US, Canada and the UK, with connecting and charter flights from Europe and regional services from several Caribbean nations.

Investment immigration services law firm Harvey Law Group (HLG) announced that one of its portfolio companies has acquired nearly 20 per cent of the Six Senses St Kitt’s inventory to develop for HLG’s clientele in Asia-Pacific.

The firm is collaborating once again with Range Developments and the government of St Kitts & Nevis for the Six Senses project, as the exclusive service provider for South-east Asia of 100 shares coming with a financing option, said Bastien Trelcat, managing partner, Harvey Law Group, South-east Asia.

Investors who invest US$220,000 in this project (with financing available over two years) can attain citizenship for their immediate family and a number of eligible dependents.

Investors will receive St Kitts & Nevis passports, within 90 to 120 days of filing an application, and are also free from personal income, capital gains, gift, wealth and inheritance taxes.

St Kitts & Nevis citizens may travel visa-free to over 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen European countries and most British Commonwealth countries. Dual citizenship is permitted and open to all nationalities, without any requirement to notify the applicant’s home country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris; Range Developments’ Mohammed Asaria; and Six Senses’ Bernhard Bohnenberger, president of Six Senses; and colleagues celebrate the official launch of Six Senses St Kitts

For more on this story go to: https://www.ttgasia.com/2018/07/24/six-senses-heads-to-caribbean-island-offering-citizenship-for-investment/