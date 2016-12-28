Six bikes seized and two arrests made during Cayman Islands Christmas Weekend Operations

From RCIPS

During proactive operations this past weekend, the RCIPS seized four dirt bikes and two motorbikes, and made two arrests yesterday of riders who failed to stop and attempted to evade police.

Tuesday, 27 December, around 8:20PM, a rider on an orange motor bike with no registration plates failed to stop for officers conducting a road block at the Yacht Club roundabout in West Bay. Police followed the rider, who was travelling at high speed, to the Island Heritage Roundabout. There he abandoned the motor bike and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers. The man, age 31 of George Town, was arrested for dangerous driving and driving whilst not qualified. The motor bike was seized.

At the same time yesterday, around 8:20PM, officers conducting the same road block observed another man riding a dirt bike with no registration plates. Police followed the rider, who failed to stop, with blue lights and siren. The rider eventually did pull over when he reached his residence in West Bay. The rider, a man, age 20 of West Bay, was arrested for dangerous driving. The dirt bike was seized.

Three further dirt bikes and one modified motor bike were seized yesterday in further operations around the island, including a traffic operation in Bodden Town. In all cases the bikes were being illegally operated on public roads.

“The island has had enough of the nuisance and danger of these illegal bikes, and we are bringing order to this situation in as safe a manner as possible,” said Commissioner of Police, Derek Byrne, “those who flaunt the law and evade police only make matters worse for themselves and can expect to be arrested.”

