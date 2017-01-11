From RCIPS

UPDATE: Wed Jan 11 2017 10:03 am

As of today, the condition of the driver in the single-vehicle accident below last Sunday, 8 January, is that he remains in hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is stable.

Monday Jan 9 2017 at 1:07 PM

Just after 5AM, 8 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police, fire and emergency personnel to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Watler’s Estates in Bodden Town. A white Kia sedan was turned on its side with extensive damage; the driver, a 24-year-old man from Bodden Town, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation. A condition of the driver will be provided when available.