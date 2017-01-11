January 11, 2017

UPDATE: Single-Vehicle Accident near Watler’s Estates in Bodden Town early Sunday Morning, 8 January

From RCIPS

UPDATE: Wed Jan 11 2017 10:03 am

As of today, the condition of the driver in the single-vehicle accident below last Sunday, 8 January, is that he remains in hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is stable.

Just after 5AM, 8 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police, fire and emergency personnel to a report of a single-vehicle accident on in the vicinity of Watler’s Estates in . A white Kia sedan was turned on its side with extensive damage; the driver, a 24-year-old man from , was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident is currently under investigation.  A condition of the driver will be provided when available.

