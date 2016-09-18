By Hazel Jackson From Chesterton Independent

Significant Ownership Change: Zoetis INC (ZTS) Stock Price Rose While Cqs Cayman LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $6.29 Million

Michael Hintze increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 103.92% based on its latest 2016Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 142,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% with the market. The hedge fund run by Michael Hintze held 280,395 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2016Q2, valued at $12.43M, up from 137,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 on September 16, hitting $50.51. About 8.68M shares traded hands or 149.43% up from the average. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.93% since February 12, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $999.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (NASDAQ:LMCK) by 265,470 shares to 219,630 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2016Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 3.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

CQS LP has small outlets located in the Channel Islands, Switzerland, and the Cayman Islands. The two main offices, however, are in London and Hong Kong.

The institutional sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2016. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2016Q1. The ratio is positive, as 48 funds sold all ZTS shares owned while 212 reduced positions. 72 funds bought stakes while 210 increased positions. They now own 451.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 457.84 million shares in 2016Q1.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 5.83% of its portfolio in ZTS for 11.18 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 264,220 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Llc has 4.8% invested in the company for 6.00 million shares. The New York-based Sandhill Capital Partners Llc has invested 4.58% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 15.97 million shares.

Out of 8 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 5 rate it a “Buy”, 1 “Sell”, while 2 “Hold”. This means 63% are positive. Zoetis Inc has been the topic of 13 analyst reports since November 4, 2015 according to StockzIntelligence Inc. Citigroup maintained the stock on August 4 with “Neutral” rating.

