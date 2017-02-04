From RCIPS Feb 4 2017

1:15 PM

At about 3:15am on Saturday February 4th 2017, police armed units were called to a report of shots fired outside Fete Night Club on West Bay Road. Initial reports indicated that two persons had been shot. However, once on scene police established that one male, age 26, had what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and a second male, age 29, appears to have been hit with a gun.

Both men were taken to the GT Hospital; the 26-year-old male remains in hospital in stable condition. His injury is not immediately life-threatening. The second male discharged himself from the hospital.

Police appeal to anyone with information, or was in the area around the time of the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.