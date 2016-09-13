Shiann Palmer named as July’s Most Helpful by Cayman Islands Deputy Governor

Shiann Palmer is July’s Employee of the Month for the Deputy Governor’s Award Programme for being Most Helpful.

Ms. Palmer is a Credit and Debt Administrator in the Treasury Department. She has enjoyed a stellar career in the Civil Service since her start in 1987, and has been promoted regularly ever since.

Shiann has been an outstanding example of the highest standard of customer service. She continuously exceeds the requests of customers and is able to execute every request calmly and efficiently. Her willingness to take on additional duties despite the reduced headcount in the section, and the ownership she takes on to ensure the best value for money and the protection of Government funds, is a testament to the value she brings to the Department.

The Financial Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Jefferson admires her work ethic and her consistency. “She is always willing to tackle any task assigned without complaining or hesitating and takes every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow personally,” he said.

Deputy Governor, Mr. Franz Manderson thanked Ms. Palmer for her excellent service while ensuring financial integrity and public confidence. “You epitomize the traits we expect of Civil Servants. In fact, you have often been described as the ‘Face of the Treasury Department’”, Mr. Manderson said as he congratulated Ms. Palmer.

Customers describe Ms Palmer as professional and compassionate, even beyond office hours. In one case, after the office had closed and most everyone had left for the day, Shiann seamlessly advised and guided the process without complaint and proceeded on a three-way-call from home to resolve the issue. This goes beyond the call of duty and is a true testament to her dedication, commitment and character.

“I am grateful for the kind of service and ownership you bring to your duties and for the compassion you offer to the clients you interact with on a daily basis,” Mr. Manderson said.

IMAGE: Shiann Palmer receives CIG July’s Employee of the Month from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and the Chief Officers Choice Award from Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson. Also pictured: (on the far left): Minister of Finance, Development and Planning Hon. Marco Archer and Nathania Pearson. Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts is on the far right.