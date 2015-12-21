January 18, 2017

Shark kills Venezuela man being rescued by Dutch Coast Guard near Aruba in Caribbean

December 21, 2015 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

sharkattack_1778841aBy Associated Press From Star Tribune

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — One of seven Venezuelan men whose boat capsized near Aruba died after he was attacked by a shark while being rescued, the Coast Guard said Monday. Two other men perished when they sank with the vessel.

Spokesman Roderick Gouverneur told The Associated Press that the shark attacked the man as he was clinging to a rescue buoy and a member of the Coast Guard suspended from a helicopter was trying to rescue him. He said the man died Saturday on the way to the hospital.

Four other men who survived by holding on to a refrigerator and pallet were hospitalized in Aruba for dehydration.

The men were traveling from Bonaire to Aruba to sell whiskey when their boat capsized after it was hit by a wave, Gouverneur said. Venezuelans often travel on boats laden with goods to sell throughout the Dutch Caribbean islands.

For more on this story go to: http://www.startribune.com/shark-kills-venezuelan-during-coast-guard-rescue-near-aruba/363128431/

IMAGE: www.telegraph.co.uk

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Editors Choice, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iWorld News, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*