SGG Group acquires Augentius

SGG Group, a leading global investor services firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Augentius, a leading global provider of alternative investment solutions to the Private Equity and Real Estate communities.

Augentius, who employs over 650 professionals, offers a complete suite of fund administration, depositary, regulatory and compliance solutions to institutional investors across 13 jurisdictions including the UK, Guernsey, the US, Luxembourg, Singapore and Hong-Kong.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, reinforces SGG Group’s position as the 4th leading investor services firm in the world with the deal growing its assets under administration (AuA) to over USD 400 billion and further strengthens its reach and footprint.

The services offered by Augentius will complement SGG Group’s current funds offering, including a state-of-the-art technological platform and experienced team with the reputation of providing high quality service.

Backed by Astorg, SGG Group has made a number of acquisitions over the last two years to extend its lead in the investor services industry through a complete offering across a number of jurisdictions, technologically advanced services and expert teams, and has an ambitious strategy for continued growth. Following the completion of the various acquisitions that the firm has recently announced together with Augentius, SGG Group will employ over 2350 professionals across 24 jurisdictions.

Serge Krancenblum, SGG Group’s CEO, said,

“This acquisition is in line with our ongoing commitment to developing our product offering and geographical reach to become the leading global partner for the alternative investment industry. I am very excited by the acquisition of Augentius as it represents a transformational milestone for our business. Upon completion, SGG Group will have a comprehensive global offering to the alternative investment community. I am certain that there is an excellent cultural alignment between our two firms as both businesses put clients and its people at the core of what they do. Together we will take our combined group to new heights.’

Ian Kelly, CEO and Executive Director of Augentius, commented:

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity as this deal will bring a wealth of new opportunities for our newly combined businesses, and especially for our clients. SGG Group is one of the main consolidators of the industry and we are pleased to join forces with a global investor services firm which has the ambition to build a sustainable firm for this generation and the next.’’

SGG Group was advised by Baird on the transaction and Augentius was advised by William Blair.

About SGG

SGG Group is a leading global investor services firm providing a comprehensive range of compliance, administration, asset and advisory services to alternative investment funds, international companies, international families and entrepreneurs.

SGG Group has over 300 funds with Assets under Administration exceeding USD 250bn.

SGG Group is among the most flexible providers in the sector and our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to find the best solutions for our clients.

We help our clients realise their ambitions as they seek to keep pace with a changing environment. SGG Group attracts and retains the most experienced experts and invests in the industry’s leading technology platforms to deliver the highest quality service to our clients.

For more information on SGG Group, please visit: www.sgggroup.com

About Augentius

Augentius is one of the largest specialist independent providers of administration and depositary services to Private Equity and Real Estate managers in the world.

Augentius is a trusted advisor and service provider to private equity and real estate funds and has been helping clients minimise the burden and risk of fund administration for more than 12 years. We have built our success by delivering an exemplary service based on our twin commitments to client service and attention to detail.

We combine local service with global delivery, with offices in key jurisdictions that enable us to provide clients with a consistent level of service excellence and expertise, however they choose to structure their funds.

Because we focus on private equity and real estate funds, we understand the very specific requirements of investors and fund managers and support clients at every stage of the fund lifecycle. We put our clients at the heart of our business, so they can put investors at the heart of theirs.

For more information on Augentius, please visit: http://www.augentius.com